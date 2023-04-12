US President Joe Biden is not anti-British, White House insists

US President Joe Biden is not anti-British, the White House insisted as he began a series of engagements on the island of Ireland. The White House said he would use the trip to reaffirm support for the Good Friday Agreement. Credit: White House

