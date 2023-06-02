US President Joe Biden falls over after speech to US air force academy graduates

US President Joe Biden falls over after speech to US air force academy graduates

US President Joe Biden fell over after giving a speech thanking US air force academy graduates for choosing “service over self”. He said they now have the “great privilege” of leading in a world that will only get more confusing in the years to come, and then stumbled on stage after handing out diplomas to graduates.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News