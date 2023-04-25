US President Biden confirms intentions to run for second term in office

US President Biden confirms intentions to run for second term in office

Must credit 'YouTube - @JoeBiden' US President Joe Biden plans to run for another term in office, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours," Biden tweeted. "That’s why I’m running for reelection as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job." The tweet came with a three-minute video clip launching his campaign for re-election in 2024

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News