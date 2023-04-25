US President Biden confirms intentions to run for second term in office

Must credit 'YouTube - @JoeBiden' US President Joe Biden plans to run for another term in office, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours," Biden tweeted. "That’s why I’m running for reelection as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job." The tweet came with a three-minute video clip launching his campaign for re-election in 2024