US lawyer Murdaugh sentenced to life without parole for killing wife and son

A judge has sentenced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh to life without parole after he was convicted of murdering his wife and son. The Colleton County jury deliberated for less than three hours on Thursday before finding Murdaugh guilty of shooting dead his 22-year-old son, Paul, with a shotgun and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, with a rifle on June 7 2021. Murdaugh will be taken to a state prison where he will be held in the highest security. The lawyer maintained his innocence when addressing the judge before sentencing.