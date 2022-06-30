'Urgent need for the State to address Traveller mental health', says Pavee Point in Dublin

'Suicide in particular hurts the community', says Patrick Reilly, Mental Health Worker for Pavee Point. He discusses the challenges for those in Ireland's Traveller community and how this impacts mental health. Pavee Point is a government-funded non-governmental organisation based in Dublin, Ireland that was formed to improve the human rights of Irish Travellers and to bridge the economic and social inequalities between Travellers and settled people. www.paveepoint.ie Samaritans is freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie