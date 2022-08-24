Ukrainian warned of increased Russian military action on Independence day

Sunday World Video Team

Inna Sovsun, deputy leader of the Holos Party, which is the liberal and pro-European political party in Ukraine, talks about the ongoing effects of war on the country. Sovsun is currently in Kyiv. She explains that there are significant concerns for safety on Independence day (Wednesday) in Ukraine, as missile attacks from Russia are expected.

