Ukrainian Eurovision winner appeals for help to end war

Ukrainian Eurovision winner appeals for help to end war

Sathishaa Mohan

Support to Ukraine from Eurovision fans gives “power” to the country, a former winner has said. Ruslana, who won for Ukraine at the 2004 song contest, appeared in an English National Opera Does Eurovision performance at the fan village at Liverpool’s Pier Head on Tuesday. The singer, who lives in Kyiv, told the PA news agency: “It’s very difficult to tell you about the emotions I have inside.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News