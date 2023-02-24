Ukrainian couple who found love amid war say humour has helped them survive

Two elderly Ukrainians who found love amid the war after meeting at a Kyiv refuge centre have spoken about how they have supported each other through the past year of trauma. Volodymyr, 70, and Olga, 67, made separate 500-kilometre journeys from their home city of Kharkiv, northern Ukraine, before meeting at Depaul Day Centre in the capital around 11 months ago. Speaking with the PA news agency at the centre, they said cigarettes, humour, and their companionship has helped them survive.

