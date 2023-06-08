Two teens saved from the sea in dramatic rescue off Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Two teens saved from the sea in dramatic rescue off Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Sathishaa Mohan

Footage posted online by Gold Coast Resort shows the Rescue 117 helicopter landing on a cleared Clonea Strand. It has been reported that the two young men were transferred to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment. Gardaí said they attended an incident in which two youths got into difficulty in the water of Clonea Strand, Dungarvan, Co Waterford at approximately 5.40pm yesterday.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News