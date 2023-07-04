Two reviews announced in ‘root and branch examination' of RTE
Two reviews have been announced in an independent “root and branch examination” of RTE. Media Minister Catherine Martin also revealed that she will use her powers under the Broadcasting Act 2009 to appoint a forensic accountant to examine the books or other records of account of the Irish state broadcaster. It had previously been announced that the governance and culture of RTE would be looked at, but there is also to be a second review focusing on contractor fees and human resources.