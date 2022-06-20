Two people rescued from burning vessel outside Portsmouth Harbour

Two people have been rescued after their motor cruiser caught fire and sank. The skipper of the 38ft (11.5m) craft issued a mayday call at 3.22pm on Sunday June 19 after the blaze broke out while the vessel was outside Portsmouth Harbour in Hampshire.

