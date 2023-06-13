Two officers served with gross misconduct notices over Ely e-bike crash
Two police officers captured on CCTV following two boys on an electric bike shortly before they died in a crash, sparking a riot, have been served with gross misconduct notices, a watchdog has said. Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of Monday May 22 when they crashed on a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV had captured them being followed by a police van.
Popular Videos
Brandon John Rainey appears charged with the murder of Chloe Mitchell
'The Digger Dad | Irish man in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in digger
Abuse victim Olivia tells why she refused to back down after crime boss’s attack left her blind
Nottingham attacks: What we know so far
Watch | Conor McGregor knocks out NBA mascot in promotional gimmick gone wrong
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
'HUMANITARIAN REQUEST' | Cervical cancer patient who begged HSE to settle case over alleged misreporting of smear slides dies
tunnel bust | Dutch man extradited to UK after cops seize guns and ammo in Channel Tunnel
This is the Volvo EX30
Two officers served with gross misconduct notices over Ely e-bike crash
Mother and partner guilty over death of nine-year-old Alfie Steele
back pain | Bláthnaid Treacy forced to take early maternity leave due to ‘chronic pain’
Urine Trouble | Sarah McInerney denies using ‘Friends method’ to treat jellyfish sting
Nottingham attacks: What we know so far
Eyewitnesses recall arrest of man in connection with series of violent attacks in Nottingham
RIP | Aslan frontman Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long battle with cancer
More Videos
Brandon John Rainey appears charged with the murder of Chloe Mitchell
'The Digger Dad | Irish man in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in digger
Watch | Conor McGregor knocks out NBA mascot in promotional gimmick gone wrong
Video of e-bike scooter speeding along Dublin’s M50 motorway goes viral
Four children found alive in Amazon jungle 40 days after plane crash
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson quits as MP
Tragic | Tributes paid to Cork teacher who died in Thailand balcony fall
'dangerous' | Gender critical author Helen Joyce to speak on ‘draconian’ Hate Speech bill in Seanad
SHOOTING MYSTERY | Gardaí probe whether man was accidentally shot by hunter on Dublin golf course
'overwhelmed' | Limerick mum thanks public for support after items stolen from son’s grave
that's m'boy | Barry Keoghan’s son Brando looks delighted as they celebrate Father’s Day
head melting | Garda probe launched after another giant ice cream cone stole in Donegal
'SUSPICION OF MURDER' | What we know so far after three killed and more injured in Nottingham attacks
FRENCH FANCY | Who could Kylian Mbappe join if he leaves Paris St Germain this summer?
BREAKING | Man (40s) hospitalised after being shot on Dublin golf course
Gimme Maur | Maura Higgins’ best friend enters Love Island villa as latest bombshell
'Strong show' | Natalie McNally’s brother urges public to attend vigil for Chloe Mitchell
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed