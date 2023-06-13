Two officers served with gross misconduct notices over Ely e-bike crash

Two officers served with gross misconduct notices over Ely e-bike crash

Two police officers captured on CCTV following two boys on an electric bike shortly before they died in a crash, sparking a riot, have been served with gross misconduct notices, a watchdog has said. Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of Monday May 22 when they crashed on a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV had captured them being followed by a police van.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News