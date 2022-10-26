Two dead and third injured after shooting in east London

Sunday World Video Team

Two men were killed and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Henley Road in Ilford at around 12.15am on Tuesday morning following reports of a fight in progress and shots fired.

