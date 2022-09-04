Two children and adult teenager die after ‘violent incident’ at house in Dublin

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

Two children and an adult teenager have died after a violent incident at a house in Dublin. The tragedy occurred around 12.30am this morning at a home in the Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24. Three female siblings, two children and an adult teenager, were removed from the scene by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where all three were later pronounced deceased.

