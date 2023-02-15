Two 15-year-olds charged with murder of Brianna Ghey

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was found dead in a Cheshire park. Cheshire Police said the 15-year-old girl, from Warrington, and the 15-year-old boy, from Leigh, had been charged on Wednesday and will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court later. Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday. Police were exploring whether Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.