Turkey Syria earthquakes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

A two-year-old child is pulled from the rubble as the death toll from the earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria climbs past 9,400

Earthquake becomes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

The death toll from the earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria has climbed past 9,400, making it the deadliest seismic event in more than a decade.

Turkish authorities updated the country's death toll to 6,957 on Wednesday.

In neighbouring Syria, the government has reported 1,250 deaths from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake in the areas it controls.

The White Helmets, volunteer first aiders in a rebel-held enclave, have reported 1,280 deaths.