Truss: Northern Ireland protocol situation cannot 'drift'

Truss: Northern Ireland protocol situation cannot 'drift'

Sunday World Video Team

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, opening the second reading debate of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, explains that the UK is still raising points of concern with the EU. She calls for the need for a restored local government as 'legal and necessary'.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News