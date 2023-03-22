Trump could be indicted by jury as soon as this week over hush money payments

Former president Donald Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as this week, potentially charged with falsifying business records connected to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign to women who accused him of sexual encounters. It is one of several investigations that have intensified as Mr Trump mounts his third presidential run.

