Troubles victim's mother says some families were left behind by Good Friday Agreement

Linda Molloy, whose 18-year-old son John was killed in a random attack in north Belfast, has said while she voted for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement for peace, victims of the Troubles have been left behind. She was speaking to PA at the Wave Trauma Centre in north Belfast.

