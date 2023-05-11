Troubles victims families call for Legacy Bill to be scrapped

The Government’s Legacy Bill needs to be “completely scrapped”, families of those killed during the Troubles have said. Protesters gathered outside the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) in Belfast to express their opposition to the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which had its final committee sitting in the House of Lords on Thursday. The Legacy Bill would offer immunity from prosecution for those who committed crimes during the Troubles, provided they co-operated with a truth recovery body. The legislation has been opposed by the Irish Government, Northern Irish political parties and victims groups. Families gathered outside the NIO on Thursday with pictures of their loved ones.