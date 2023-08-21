Tropical Storm Hilary hits California and Mexico leaving roads flooded

Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico’s arid Baja California peninsula with deadly floodwaters on Sunday before moving over Southern California. The storm swamped roads and downed trees across the state as concerns grew that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho. Forecasters said Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing floods, mudslides, high winds, power outages and the potential for isolated tornadoes.