Tributes paid to three killed in Cardiff car crash

Video Team

Tributes have been paid to the three people killed in a crash that left two others seriously injured. Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the accident while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in a critical condition, according to police. All five were in a Volkswagen Tiguan that came off the A48(M) in Cardiff and crashed into trees.

