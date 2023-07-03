Tributes left after Dublin teens die on holiday on Greek island of Ios

Andrew O’Donnell, 18, and Max Wall, 18, former students at St Michael's College, were holidaying on the Greek island after recently graduating.

Tributes left after Dublin classmates die on holiday in the Greek island of Ios

Tributes have been left at a college in Dublin after two former pupils were found dead on the Greek island of Ios.

Andrew O’Donnell, 18, and Max Wall, 18, former students at St Michael's College, were holidaying on the Greek island after recently graduating.

On Monday, school principal Tim Kelleher said that representatives of the school’s parent association had flown to the Greek island to support the families.

“We’re absolutely devastated, the entire community is reeling with the news over the last 24 hours.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go to the bereaved families, some of the parents association reps have flown out to the island to give them some support in their time of need,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.