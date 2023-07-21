Trial date set for next May in former president Donald Trump’s classified documents case

A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former president Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20 2024 date is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a request from defence lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election. If the date holds, it would follow close on the heels of a separate New York trial for Mr Trump on dozens of state charges of falsifying business records.