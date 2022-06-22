Train passengers hit by more cancellations as strike talks resume

Train passengers are suffering more disruption from strike action as talks resume in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. Services started later than normal today as trains were delayed due to Network Rail signallers and control room staff who would usually have worked overnight shifts taking part in Tuesday’s strike. Just 60% of trains will run across the day, and some operators will wind down services earlier ahead of a second day of industrial action on Thursday.

