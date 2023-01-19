Toxic waste spilling past village, residents fear

Toxic waste spilling past village, residents fear

Sunday World Video Team

A landfill site in the Welsh village of Ynysddu, near Caerphilly may be leaking toxic chemical waste through a forest where children play, local residents believe. The Ty Llwyd Quarry is believed to contain highly carcinogenic PCBs and other pollutants which were dumped at the site decades ago by chemical company Monsanto from its Newport factory.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News