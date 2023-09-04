Tourists look on in horror as video captures ‘well known’ thug in separate Galway assaults

“Are there any Guards around?”

Tourists and locals looked on in horror as a shirtless man violently reigned punches down on three people in two separate incidents in Galway city.

Sources say the topless man, who lost his baseball cap in the altercation, was fighting with a brother of his as another acquaintance tried to intervene.

A local woman can be heard saying to a couple with north American accents “it’s terrible” as the man squared up to the other man dressed in a denim shirt and black t-shirt.

As the shirtless man reigns punched on the now floored denim man the local woman queries “are there any Guards around?”.

The shirtless man then gets on top of the denim man and continues to punch his head.

“Somebody call the police,” demands the north American man.

The shirtless man is then led away, but decides to return and throw several more punches at his now stunned opponent.

In the second incident, which appears to be even more violent and took place in a busy Eyre Square, the shirtless man squares up to a taller man dressed in a black top and wearing cream chinos.

The shirtless man starts to throw punches as a blonde woman in the victim’s company appeals in a west of Ireland accent “leave him alone I said”.

The victim is punched to the ground and as the woman tries to help him she is also punched in the head by the shirtless man.

The shirtless man then kicks his victim numerous times in the face.

“Jesus Christ,” shrieks an onlooker.

As the woman again tried to help her friend and is also kicked to the ground she cries “get the Guards, get the Guards”.

Local sources say the shirtless man is well known to the Gardai and has done time in prison before for assault.

Both incidents are believed to have happened this weekend, with locals suggesting they took place on Friday.

A Garda spokesperson said they had no record of either incident on their system having been reported to them since Thursday evening up until Saturday morning.