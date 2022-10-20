Tory MP says Ireland football team chant controversy is 'low point' for UK

Tory MP John Baron says Ireland football team chant controversy is 'low point' for UK.

Video emerges of passengers in Dublin Airport chanting 'Up The Ra'

Roof of Dáil Eireann leaks as Ireland drenched by intense rain

Fine Gael TD wouldn't send a tourist to O’Connell Street as it's 'full of druggies, crime, robberies, takeaways'

Roof of Dáil Eireann leaks as Ireland drenched by intense rain

Erin McGregor says she won’t ‘give up fighting’ for son with nonverbal autism

Three AK-47s seized from IRA man’s car one month after Regency shooting, Gerry Hutch trial told

Emotional plea to bring missing Sligo man (21) home to ‘his little boy’

Renewed appeal for witnesses after Sligo cyclist Pamela Benson dies following crash

Tenant awarded €10,000 for discrimination after her landlord refused to sign a HAP form

‘Monkey gang’ targeted in garda raids during which shotgun and €30k stolen goods were seized

Kinahan cartel’s Irish network exposed by CAB in case against gangster Ross Browning

Granny chases alleged ‘Goldilocks’ burglar out of house with brush after finding him in bed

Video emerges of passengers in Dublin Airport chanting 'Up The Ra'

Man who threw firework that injured garda during anti-lockdown protest is jailed

Staff at Liffey Valley shopping centre protest new car parking charges being introduced

