Tory leadership debate halted after incident in the studio
Sunday World Video Team
The TalkTV/Sun Tory leadership debate dramatically went off-air after an incident took place in the studio. As Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were clashing once again over taxes, NHS funding and the economy in their second head-to-head televised debate, a loud crash interrupted the two Tory rivals. The Foreign Secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying “oh my god”, as she walked off the stage.
