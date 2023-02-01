Tortoise waking up from hibernation
Darren HalleyVideo Team
A Belfast woman has said she “couldn’t believe it” when a TikTok video of her tortoise waking up from hibernation gained over 10 million views. Christina Cousins (27) started her account to share clips with her friends and family and never imagined how popular videos of her pet, named Turtle, would prove to be. She said: “I just post videos about my life and Turtle is a big part of my life. It’s crazy, I went from having 30 followers last week to 30,000 now.” Christina’s most popular video shows her waking the tortoise up from hibernation and gradually warming him up before giving him a bath.
