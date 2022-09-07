Tornado spotted in Scotland as thunderstorms sweep country

Tornado spotted in Scotland as thunderstorms sweep country

Sunday World Video Team

Credit: @aislingtho A tornado was spotted in Scotland as heavy rain and thunderstorms swept parts of the country.People in Midlothian were surprised to see the unusual weather event on Tuesday afternoon.A Met Office yellow warning of thunderstorms was in force until 11pm on Tuesday for much of central, eastern and north eastern Scotland.The Met Office said the tornado was a waterspout, a type of tornado that forms over open water.

