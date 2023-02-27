Tommy Fury reflects on 'amazing' fight with Jake Paul

Tommy Fury reflects on 'amazing' fight with Jake Paul

Video Team

Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul by split decision in of the most anticipated eight-round contest in boxing history, on Sunday night Brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Fury was knocked down by YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in the eighth round. One judge scored it 75-74 to Paul, with the other two scoring it 76-73 to Fury.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News