Today's News in 90 seconds - July 19th

Home > Videos Today's News in 90 seconds - July 19thToday's News in 90 seconds - July 19thSathishaa MohanToday at 12:48Today's news in 90 seconds.Popular VideosCavan man gets stuck in restaurant after closing time, in viral video clipAustralian players react to Denise O'Sullivan's injury during abandoned friendlyConor McGregor shadowboxing behind the bar of Irish pub in New YorkRyan Giggs’ prosecution over domestic violence allegations abandoned'gold dust' | Joe 'Hulk' Joyce drinks Conor McGregor's stout and wishes him a happy birthday Watch MoreMore VideosToday's News in 90 seconds - July 19thConor McGregor spotted rapidly leaving Liverpool pub where fight broke outFailing to master AI could see retreat of progressive politics – Sir Tony BlairRyan Giggs’ prosecution over domestic violence allegations abandonedHeadlinesToday's News in 90 seconds - July 19thVINTNERS' FURY | Price of a pint to rise by FOUR CENTS in Irish pubs in AugustConor McGregor spotted rapidly leaving Liverpool pub where fight broke outBoss support | Charlie Bird uses Bruce Springsteen’s shout-out for inspiration amid health battle'UNDERCOVER OPERATION' | Wexford man (62) facing child sex offence charges in Florida Mersey escape | Conor McGregor spotted rapidly leaving Liverpool pub where fight broke outBEVVIED BOXER | Man drunkenly swinging punches on O’Connell Street was ‘only a danger to himself’WEAPONS CHARGE | Dublin driver (44) accused of pepper-spraying motorist after road crash cork's kernel | Cillian Murphy existed on ‘martinis, cigarettes and almonds’ for Oppenheimer roleSECOND CHARGE | Man charged over fatal assault of Marius Mamaliga in Swords, DublinTURKEY TRAGEDY | Portlaoise reeling from second tragedy as dad and son die in Turkey moped crash Sunday World Newsletter Sign up for the latest news and updates This field is required Sign Up Please check your inbox to verify your details More VideosMystery object found on Australian beach ‘may be space junk’Comedian Dom Joly leads protest against Illegal Migration BillMusician Self Esteem awarded honorary doctorateWildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capitalUN secretary-general 'deeply disappointed' by Russia's decision on Ukraine food productionConor McGregor shadowboxing behind the bar of Irish pub in New York Download the Sunday World app Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices Soccergame changer | How Emma Byrne started the revolution in Irish women’s footballGAAdrastic measure | Lar Corbett: Time to scrap the league or the All-Ireland Club ChampionshipIrish CrimeRAID | Cash, cars and Rolex watches seized as associates of top Kinahan gangster targeted by CABIrish CrimeSICKENING | Rock with sinister note attached smashes through councillor’s window in anti-asylum attackIrish ShowbizTragedy | Ronan Keating’s older brother Ciaran to be laid to rest in Co Mayo on ThursdayIrish NewsEXCLUSIVE | Feuding loyalists setting up cops for murder in return for prison protection from New IRAFoodWELL DONE | Dublin restaurant voted as one of the top 10 steakhouses in the worldIrish NewsLATEST | Irish father and son killed in tragic crash on Turkey holiday are named locallyIrish CrimeSearch op | CAB seize cars, Rolex watches and €7500 cash in Dublin raids targeting drug gangCourtsdismissed | Motorist rear ended after swerving into Dublin bus lane loses €60k damages claimCourts'unusual case' | Trial of two men accused of theft and deception at Carlow post office to get underway Latest NewsIrish CrimeShocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gangIrish NewsMissing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon ThorntonIrish Newsrecovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flightsIrish News'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named TravelSeas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you Irish Newsthundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three countiesIrish Newsunsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan Irish Newsinclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival Irish Newslegend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92Irish Newscases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed