Tim Westwood inquiry: 24-hour hotline launched to gather information

A 24-hour hotline has been launched as part of the BBC inquiry into what the corporation knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against DJ Tim Westwood. The independent inquiry, led by barrister Gemma White KC, said it had set up the confidential phone line in a bid to “expand the ways in which people can come forward” to report information. Ms White was appointed by the BBC Board last August after an internal review found that the corporation should have further explored a string of sexual assault allegations against the former hip hop DJ.