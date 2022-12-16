TikTok video showing joyriders performing handbrake skids in front of Garda car goes viral
The Garda car then moves forward but pulls to the side as it appears to avoid both oncoming cars that are approaching at speed
Gardai rushed to the scene of a two-car collision in Killinarden last Wednesday, on the same evening joyriders were captured on video pulling handbrake skids in the Tallaght area.
A TikTok video shows two cars being driven aggressively at one end of a street in a housing estate with a Garda car with blue lights flashing parked at the other end
The camera pans around to show both cars skidding and engaging in sharp manoeuvres.
The Garda car then moves forward but pulls to the side as it appears to avoid both oncoming cars that are approaching at speed.
Both cars then abruptly pull a dramatic handbrake skid while the Garda car slowly drives away from the scene.
The cars then roar off back the way they came while beeping their horns in an apparent gesture of goading the gardai.
A Garda spokesperson said officers attended a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 8:45pm on Wednesday night n the Killinarden Heights area of Tallaght, Co Dublin.
“No injuries were reported and this road is currently open for use,” gardai said.
