TikTok influencer and her mother jailed for life for double murder plot

A TikTok influencer, branded “self-obsessed” by a judge, and her mother have been jailed for life with a minimum term of more than 31 years and 26 years respectively for ambushing and then murdering two men during a high-speed car chase. YouTube and TikTok content creator Mahek Bukhari, 24, wiped away tears in the dock at Leicester Crown Court as she and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 46, were sentenced by Judge Timothy Spencer KC on Friday for their involvement in the killing of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin in February last year.