Tiger Woods opens up about struggles since car crash

Tiger Woods opens up about struggles since car crash

Sunday World Video Team

Tiger Woods has said he has had some "very difficult days" since his car crash in February 2021, as he spoke during the JP McManus Pro-Am tournament in Limerick, Ireland.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News