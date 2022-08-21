Thunderstorms cause floods across Ireland

Heavy downpours and flooding have hit parts of the island of Ireland as thunderstorms marked the end of the heatwave. Met Eireann extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm on Monday night for Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin. “Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places,” the meteorological service said. “Flooding where heavy downpours occur.” The forecaster added not all areas would be affected due to the “sporadic nature” of thunderstorm activity.