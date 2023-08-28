Three US Marines killed in military plane crash in Australia

A United States Marine Corps aircraft crashed on a north Australian island on Sunday, killing three Marines and injuring 20 others taking part in a multi-nation training exercise, officials said. Five of the injured were in a serious condition and were flown 50 miles (80km) to the mainland city of Darwin for hospital treatment after the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island at around 9.30m local time, a corps statement said. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made this statement before the fatalities were announced.

