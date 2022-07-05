Three-legged tortoise settles into new life on wheels at zoo

Three-legged tortoise settles into new life on wheels at zoo

Sunday World Video Team

A three-legged tortoise which was rescued from smugglers is settling into a new life on wheels at Chester Zoo. The ploughshare tortoise, which is now at Chester Zoo where it has been nicknamed Hope, was discovered by customs officials in Hong Kong in 2019 in a suitcase with 56 other live, endangered tortoises.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News