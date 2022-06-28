Three killed and dozens injured as passenger train is derailed in US

Three killed and dozens injured as passenger train is derailed in US

Sunday World Video Team

Three people have been killed and dozens more injured after a passenger train travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a lorry and derailed in a remote area of Missouri, officials said. Two of those killed were on the Amtrak train and one was in the lorry, said Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Justin Dunn. Hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash and were expecting more after carriages tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides.

