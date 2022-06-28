Three in custody after 46 bodies found in southern Texas lorry trailer

Sunday World Video Team

Three people were in custody after 46 bodies were found in a lorry trailer containing suspected migrants on the outskirts of San Antonio. However, police chief William McManus said it was unclear if those arrested were connected with human trafficking.

