Three dead as Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar on Sunday afternoon

Three dead as Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar on Sunday afternoon

Thousands of people were hunkering down in monasteries, pagodas and schools, taking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing roofs off buildings and killing at least three people. The centre of Cyclone Mocha made landfall on Sunday afternoon in Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe township, with wind speeds of up to 130 miles an hour, Myanmar’s meteorological department said.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News