Thousands of police to be deployed across France amid pension reforms clashes

Striking workers waving burning flares have blocked train tracks serving one of Paris’s main railway stations on a day of nationwide protests against unpopular pension reforms. Dozens of railway workers with flags and flares marched along tracks outside Gare de Lyon. It comes after a French minister warned that violent demonstrators intend “to destroy, to injure and to kill”.

