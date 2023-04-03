Thousands are alive today because of Good Friday Agreement, says Gerry Adams

Thousands are alive today because of Good Friday Agreement, says Gerry Adams

Video Team

Thousands of people are alive today because of the peace brought about by the Good Friday Agreement, former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams has said. In an interview with the PA news agency to mark the 25th anniversary of the agreement, the one-time republican leader said a main catalyst for the deal was Sir Tony Blair coming to power, after the “Tories were dumped” by voters.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News