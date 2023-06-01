The US House has approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package

The US House has approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package

The US House has approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assembled a bipartisan coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans against fierce conservative blowback and progressive dissent. The hard-fought deal pleased few, but politicians assessed it was better than the alternative - a devastating economic upheaval if Congress failed to act.

