The Twelfth: People overlook Belfast's burning bonfires from Cavehill

Sunday World Video Team

A view from Cavehill overlooking Belfast city of loyalist bonfires burning as part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations. The event marks the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

