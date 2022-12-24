The Sun issues apology over Jeremy Clarkson's column about the Duchess of Sussex

Sunday World Video Team

The Sun newspaper has said it regrets the publication of Jeremy Clarkson’s column about the Duchess of Sussex and is “sincerely sorry”. The apology comes after the piece, in which Clarkson said he “hated” Meghan, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article.

