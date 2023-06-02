The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince
The Prince and Princess of Wales were surprise guests at the wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince, joining heads of state and world leaders at the royal nuptials. William and Kate flew to Jordan’s capital, Amman, for the open-air ceremony attended by about 140 guests, including Princess Beatrice and her husband, who watched Crown Prince Hussein, 28, marry his Saudi Arabian bride, Rajwa Alseif, 29.
Phillip Schofield has said he is "utterly broken and ashamed"
Phillip Schofield said he has "lost everything" in the wake of his affair
WATCH | Video shows dramatic moment out-of-control car crashes through wall of house in Roscommon
Roma manager Jose Mourinho takes swipe at referee Anthony Taylor after Europa League final loss
Items seized in Madeleine McCann search 'cannot yet be linked' to disappearance
