The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince

The Prince and Princess of Wales were surprise guests at the wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince, joining heads of state and world leaders at the royal nuptials. William and Kate flew to Jordan’s capital, Amman, for the open-air ceremony attended by about 140 guests, including Princess Beatrice and her husband, who watched Crown Prince Hussein, 28, marry his Saudi Arabian bride, Rajwa Alseif, 29.

