The Premier League’s most expensive transfers

The Premier League’s most expensive transfers

Video Team

Enzo Fernandez has become the Premier League’s most expensive player after Chelsea signed the midfielder for a British-record £106.8million, We take a look at where the signing ranks in the Premier League's history of expensive transfers.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News